Those mushrooms that have popped up in yards are poisonous to pets

HOUSTON - With the recent bout of rainy weather, an onslaught or mushrooms have been popping up from the ground across the region, and they can be tempting to dogs.

Be very careful when you walk your dog or let the pet outside that it doesn't try to eat one. The mushrooms are very toxic and could poison your dog.

PetMD.com suggests if your dog does ingest a mushroom, it would be helpful to take a sample of the mushroom with you when you go to the veterinarian.

Here are some symptoms dog may show if a toxic mushroom is ingested:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Weakness

Lethargy

Yellowing of the skin (jaundice)

Uncoordinated movements

Excessive drooling (ptyalism)

Seizures

Coma

The severity of the poisoning will depend on the type of mushroom and the amount your dog consumes.

