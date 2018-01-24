This store says it is hiring in Rosenberg; how to apply to work at Gordmans

ROSENBERG, Texas - A store opening in Rosenberg announced Wednesday it is hiring.

Gordmans, a clothing and home decor retailer, is opening its new store on March 22.

Gordmans says it is hiring for a variety of positions and encourages interested candidates to apply in person during upcoming hiring events at the Rosenberg Gordmans store, 24974 Commercial Drive, on the following dates:

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Candidates may also apply online.

