This retail chain is hiring in Houston; How to apply for back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons

HOUSTON - Looking for a job in retail? Kohl's is beginning to hire seasonal associates for the back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons.

Positions are available at more than 300 store locations, including the following stores in Houston:

Woodlands - 16640 I-45 South

Katy South - 5550 W Grand Parkway South

League City - 2825 S Gulf Freeway South

Meyerland - 4730 W. Bellfort Street

The company says additional hiring will begin at all Kohl's stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers, and credit operations nationwide in August, and will continue through the holiday season. Hiring needs are determined on an individual location basis.

Current seasonal positions can be found at Careers.Kohls.com.



