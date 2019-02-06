This photo of Bush's 4141 train passing through Tomball is headed to College Station

TOMBALL, Texas - A photo that was taken of the Union Pacific 4141 train that carried the body of President George H.W. Bush from Houston to College Station has been donated to the Bush Presidential Library.

The donation was made by the city of Tomball.

The photo was taken on Dec. 6, 2018, as the train approached the FM 2978 underpass just east of Tomball.

Thousands of flag-waving spectators watched the locomotive pass by.

The donated photo was taken by Make Baxter, who is the director of marketing and tourism for the city of Tomball.

City of Tomball

A 6 by 10 inch version of the photo is available at Tomball's historic 1907 Railroad Depot Museum.

The 4141 engine will be on permanent display at the Presidential Museum.

