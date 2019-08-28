This new ride-sharing app made just for kids is now available in Houston

HOUSTON - Parents looking for a little extra helping getting the kids to all of those after-school and extracurricular activities may find a new ride-sharing app that is now available in Houston useful.

It's called Hop Skip Drive and here's how it works:

1. You can schedule the time that you want your child to be picked up eight hours in advance. You can also create recurring rides.

2. You are able to connect with a vetted driver.

3. You get real-time updates so you can know when the ride begins and ends. The company says they monitor every ride in real time.

You can also use the service to create a carpool.

To become a driver you have to have five years of caregiving experience, a good driving record, a multi-agency background check, be 23 years old and have a four-door car.

According to Hop Skip Drive's website, they are offering the service in Southwest and Central Houston at this point.

