This new program will tow your broken down car off Houston's freeways for free

HOUSTON - If you experience car trouble on a Houston freeway, don’t fret.

There’s a new towing program that will come to your rescue and get you and your car out of harm’s way for free.

The Gulf Coast Regional Tow and Go Program is up and running in the city limits of Houston.

Tow-truck drivers with the program will assist you if your car breaks down, runs out of gas or experiences any other problem on camera-monitored freeways within Houston city limits.

Motorcycles and trailers are also included in the program.

You can access Tow and Go on the Houston TranStar app available on iTunes and Google Play as well as at TowAndGo.com.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.