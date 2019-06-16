This new Midtown apartment complex has elevators down to Whole Foods

Pearl Marketplace in Midtown sits above Whole Foods.

HOUSTON - Directly across the street from local favorite Midtown pub, The Maple Leaf, stands the latest addition to the Pearl apartment complex locations.

The complex is located at 3120 Smith St., the intersection of Smith and Elgin streets in Midtown.

Adding to the already-existing Pearl Midtown, Pearl Washington Apartments, Pearl At The Mix, Pearl Greenway and other locations is the new Pearl Marketplace at Midtown.

The apartments sit above a new Whole Foods, and even offers community elevators down into the grocery store.

The complex opened last weekend and is now taking appointments for residents.

