This little boy's world revolves around trash day

CLIVE, Iowa - For many people, taking out the trash is a chore. But for a 3-year-old boy in Iowa, trash day is Christmas, birthdays, and Halloween all rolled up into one.

Crew Smith lives for Thursdays when it’s time to take out the trash, WOI-DT reported.

"Our entire week revolves around Thursday,” Liz Smith, Crew's mom, said. “That is how we've learned our days of the week -- garbage truck day and that's what we live for."

Crew dresses like a garbage man and takes his own kid-sized cart to the curb.

The garbage men are friendly with Crew, giving him a thumbs up or a high-five, according to Crew’s mom.

Nick Alt, a Waste Management driver said Crew is always out with a smile on his face.

"Always brightens up your day a little bit,” Alt said. “The day can be kinda trash, but kids always make it better."

The appreciation has always been a two-way street for crew and drivers. Drivers sometimes leave something behind for Crew.

Crew’s parents are living up the garbage truck fun for as long as it lasts.

“It will be a bummer if it kinds of burn out which I'm sure it will at some point it will,” Liz Smith said. “But we joke and say maybe he will look at a career in Waste Management some day and he'll never have to let go of the dream."

