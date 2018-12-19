Talking tamales: This is where to buy this Christmas, KPRC viewers say

HOUSTON - The best recommendations are the ones from friends, and on Wednesday, KPRC asked our friends on social media for recommendations on where to buy holiday tamales.

Like us on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Follow us on Instagram.

While many Houstonians said they make their tamales at home, others shared their favorite tamale vendors.

The following are tamale vendors were mentioned repeatedly on our social media platforms.

Alamo Tamales

809 Berry Road

Houston, Texas 77022



Alamo Tamales

2310 Navigation Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77003

Balderas Tamale Factory

12139 Jones Road

Houston, Texas 77070

Tamales Dona Tere

8331 Beechnut St

Houston, Texas 77036

Granny’s Tamales

1502 1st St E

Humble, TX 77338

Goode Company

5109 Kirby Dr.

Houston, TX 77098

El Rancho

Multiple locations.

Tepatitlan Bakery

11623 Spencer Hwy

Pasadena, TX 77504

Caroline’s Kitchen

411 W Main St

Suite A

Tomball, TX 77375

Don Chile Mexican Restaurant

635 McCarty St.

Houston, TX 77029



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.