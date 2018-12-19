Talking tamales: This is where to buy this Christmas, KPRC viewers say

HOUSTON - The best recommendations are the ones from friends, and on Wednesday, KPRC asked our friends on social media for recommendations on where to buy holiday tamales.
While many Houstonians said they make their tamales at home, others shared their favorite tamale vendors.
The following are tamale vendors were mentioned repeatedly on our social media platforms.
Alamo Tamales
809 Berry Road
Houston, Texas 77022
Alamo Tamales
2310 Navigation Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77003
Balderas Tamale Factory
12139 Jones Road
Houston, Texas 77070
Tamales Dona Tere
8331 Beechnut St
Houston, Texas 77036
Granny’s Tamales
1502 1st St E
Humble, TX 77338
Goode Company
5109 Kirby Dr.
Houston, TX 77098
El Rancho
Multiple locations.
Tepatitlan Bakery
11623 Spencer Hwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Caroline’s Kitchen
411 W Main St
Suite A
Tomball, TX 77375
Don Chile Mexican Restaurant
635 McCarty St.
Houston, TX 77029
