This is what the Houston Rodeo is saying about that 'leaked' lineup

The RodeoHouston logo and the 'leaked' lineup, as it is circulating on social media.

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is responding after an image began circulating online of a 2019 RodeoHouston lineup.

Was it leaked?

So the rodeo lineup was leaked 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/BjdVmwcsOk — Nadia. (@NEJuarez_) December 28, 2018

The Rodeo is saying you're going to have to wait.

Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. 👀 But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see! #RODEOHOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 28, 2018

Entertainers on the "leaked" lineup flier include: Kasey Musgraves, Pence Royce, Brooks & Dunn, Camila Cabello, Luke Bryan, Cardi B, Panic! at the Disco, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Zedd, Turnpike Troubadours, Kane Brown, Los Tigres Del Norte, Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Santana, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Brad Paisley, George Strait, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

