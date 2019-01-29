This is what a $20K Valentine's Day gift looks like

HOUSTON - If you really want to surprise your significant other with a special day, you should look into this deal being offered by one of Houston's premier hotels.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, The Post Oak Hotel is offering a $20,000 package.

The package comes with "a one-night stay in the hotel’s 5,000-square-foot Presidential Suite, 45-minute private helicopter night tour of Houston, two-hour spa treatment at the hotel’s newly opened Spa, monogrammed robes, 14-karat white gold and pave-set diamond necklace, and more," the hotel said.

The package is available throughout February.

Inside the presidential suite, guests will find a living area, dining area, fitness room, outdoor terrace and private elevator access.

The 45-minute helicopter tour takes place at night and is sure to be a sight to behold.

Couples will get monogrammed robes and can experience a two-hour Rituals of Five Worlds treatment in the spa (pictured above).

Couples will also "receive a hand-drawn script 'Love' Necklace in 14-karat white gold with white gold pave-set diamonds along with a private sunset dinner and wine pairing on the Presidential Suite’s outdoor terrace with the property’s award-winning Executive Chef Jean-Luc Royere and Master Sommelier Keith Goldston," the hotel said.

A $100 room service credit is also included.

To book the Valentine's Package, call 346-227-5002.

More modest gifts are also available. A Romance Package is also offered, but prices vary. People who are interested are asked to call 844-386-1OAK (1625).

