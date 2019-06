Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Starbucks patrons can score free drinks Thursday from 3 p.m. until closing time with a buy-one-get-one deal on espresso and frappuccinos.

The happy hour promotion is only available through the Starbucks mobile app.

Please check to make sure your local Starbucks is participating.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.