Set sail with Selena: Boardwalk FantaSea hosts a dinner cruise inspired by the Queen of Tejano

HOUSTON - A Selena-inspired dinner cruise is setting sail in the coastal Houston-area.
Boardwalk FantaSea cruises is hosting a two-hour cruise departing from Kemah Boardwalk on November 30.
Guests can enjoy a dinner inspired by Selena's favorites. Entree options are grilled skirt steak with tequila sunrise chimichurri or herb grilled jumbo shrimp and peppers with a side of either southwest rigatoni pasta oe medley baby vegetables.
A live DJ will be onboard to play all of Selena's greatest hits.
Tickets for the dinner cruise cost $100 and are sold out. To discover similar cruises, visit Boardwalk FantaSea online.
