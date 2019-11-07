Set sail with Selena: Boardwalk FantaSea hosts a dinner cruise inspired by the Queen of Tejano

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - A Selena-inspired dinner cruise is setting sail in the coastal Houston-area.

Boardwalk FantaSea cruises is hosting a two-hour cruise departing from Kemah Boardwalk on November 30.

Guests can enjoy a dinner inspired by Selena's favorites. Entree options are grilled skirt steak with tequila sunrise chimichurri or herb grilled jumbo shrimp and peppers with a side of either southwest rigatoni pasta oe medley baby vegetables.

A live DJ will be onboard to play all of Selena's greatest hits.

Tickets for the dinner cruise cost $100 and are sold out. To discover similar cruises, visit Boardwalk FantaSea online.

