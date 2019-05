Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - A Selena tribute cruise called Dreaming of You 25 Years: The Como La Flor Cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in September 2020.



The three-day cruise will depart from Los Angeles on September 25 and travel to Ensenada in Mexico and return to Los Angeles on September 28.

The cruise is set to feature several tribute bands, dancing, trivia, "Selenaoke," pool parties, comedy shows and a casino.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.