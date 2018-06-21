This is the Rockets hat you could see at the NBA Draft

HOUSTON - The Rockets hold one draft pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Houston has the 16th pick in the second round. That is the 46th overall selection.

If the Rockets hang on to the pick and actually select a player, that player will wear a Rockets hat designed particularly for the day.

New Era's red Red 2018 Draft 9FIFTY adjustable hat has four patches on one side of the hat and it also has a movable metal pin that reads "H-TOWN."

The hat is 100 percent cotton and has a flat bill.

If the Rockets use the pick and the player they select is in the draft room, they will get a nice new lid.

Click here to buy the hat.

Of course, if the Rockets trade the pick or select a player who is not at the draft, we won't get to see anyone wear the hat.

