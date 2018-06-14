This is the man who exposed himself to another man in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas - Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to another man in Pasadena.

The Pasadena Police Department said on its Facebook page that the man suspected in the incident called the victim over to his car in the 2500 block of Dupont Street and then exposed himself.

The victim was able to take photos of the man and get a description of the vehicle, which police believe is a late model red Chevrolet Camaro SS with dark tinted windows.

Police say the man suspected in the incident has black hair, earrings, and nose jewelry.

If you have any information in this case, contact Pasadena Police Detective J. Stephens at 713-475-7896.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.