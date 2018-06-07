This is the hilarious marquee that understands Houstonians' need for good tacos, air-conditioning

HOUSTON - The folks at El Real Tex-Mex Cafe on Westheimer know how to have a little fun with their marquee -- and bring everyone together with the collective experience of enduring Houston's heat.

The restaurant, located in the 1200 block of Westheimer in the renovated Tower Theater building, now sports a message that reads, "Too hot to change sign, tacos are good."

The marquee message was first popularized in a tweet by Texas Humor, a Twitter account for those that love all things about the Lone Star State.

Houston, y’all have the right idea 🔥🌮 pic.twitter.com/vfNOLgfTeM — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) June 6, 2018

Jess DeSham Timmons, general manager of El Real, said people think the sign is hilarious.

“Our marquee is one of the best parts of our building,” Timmons said. “I figured we should use it to have a little fun!”

Timmons said the restaurant usually changes the sign about once a week, “unless it’s really hot!”

In the past, El Real has taken the humorous route with its sign. At one point, it read “Work Hard. Be Nice. Eat Puffy Tacos,” and “We wonder if there’s a taco out there thinking about us, too.”



