This is the drool-worthy Astrodome gingerbread house Houstonians will crave this holiday

HOUSTON - From Domecomings to historic markers, Houstonians have celebrated the iconic Astrodome in many ways, but we’ve never seen one in gingerbread.

For about $15, Daniel Jackson managed to piece together an Astrodome of epic holiday proportions.

Using creme cookies, peppermint sticks and a pile of homemade gingerbread, Jackson and his girlfriend, Christa Havican, built an Astrodome any Houstonian would be proud to display around the holidays.

Today we built the 8 1/2th Wonder of The World out of gingerbread pic.twitter.com/m6sE6Y66AE — Daniel Jackson (@listenyoungman) December 2, 2018

Jackson told KPRC2 that he, Havican and his two daughters built the gingerbread Astrodome over the weekend. The endeavor took about five total hours to complete.

And, believe it or not, this is Jackson’s first gingerbread building. He admittedly got some help from Havican, who he said is a “really talented baker.”

Jackson said he wanted to make something “big and ridiculous.”

“She helped me along,” he said. “(We) had a great time. It’s actually given me a lot of confidence to build other things.”

Jackson, a native Houstonian from the Spring Branch area, said he grew up going to the Astrodome in the 1990s. The concert photographer, said his most beloved memory of the Astrodome is when Willie Nelson surprised fans by coming out on stage on the rodeo’s Spanish Heritage Day.

“I don’t know how old I was,” he said. “It was something pretty cool.”

As for his Astrodome gingerbread house, it’s just one of the many structures built during his family's wild weekend of gingerbread construction.

“The kitchen is filled with all kinds of houses and trees (and the Astrodome),” Jackson said.

Just like Houston?

“Yeah,” Jackson said. “No zoning.”

