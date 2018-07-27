This is the Concha Burger the internet knew it never wanted: Read the hilarious responses

EL PASO, Texas - A Texas minor league baseball team announced a new savory menu item with a sweet twist: a Concha Burger.

The El Paso Chihuahuas tweeted that the menu item would be available at their game last weekend, but most reactions on their Twitter post about the concoction weren't exuberant.

Here are some of the funniest responses in the thread.

What do you think about a Concha Burger – would you try it?

