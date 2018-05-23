This is Sally Ride's Forever Stamp; Billie Jean King, Ride's widow to attend dedication ceremony

SAN DIEGO - Sally Ride, America’s first woman in space, is commemorated on a Forever stamp.

The Sally Ride Forever stamp will be dedicated in California Wednesday in a ceremony at the Price Center, University of California San Diego.

Watch the ceremony LIVE at 7 p.m. CT on the USPS Facebook page.

Ride served as a professor of physics at the university, which also is home to Sally Ride Science @ UC San Diego, a non-profit organization she co-founded to inspire young people in science, engineering, technology and math and to promote STEM literacy.

The stamps may be pre-ordered for delivery.

“Sally Ride’s history-making journey has made it easier for young girls to dream of one day being an astronaut, an engineer, a physicist or a mathematician. Today, girls don’t just dream. Because of trailblazers like Sally Ride, they have been empowered to do,” said Kristin Seaver, U.S. Postal Service chief information officer and executive vice president .

Tennis legend Billie Jean King, who was Ride’s friend, is scheduled to attend the ceremony, as well as Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and another friend of Ride; and Ride's widow Tam O’Shaughnessy, co-founder and executive director of Sally Ride Science @ UC San Diego.

“Sally started collecting stamps when she was a girl, and she continued to do so her whole life --especially stamps of the Olympics and space exploration,” said O’Shaughnessy. “Sally would be deeply honored to have her portrait on a U.S. stamp.”

The stamp art features a colorful portrait of Ride in her light blue space suit with a dramatic depiction of a space shuttle lifting off in the background. The images was sketched first in charcoal and then rendered in oil paint by artist Paul Salmon. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp.

The Sally Ride stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

