Colorado Bend State Park, as photographed by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

HOUSTON - In honor of Veterans Day, Texas Parks and Wildlife is offering a rare treat: free daily entrance fees at Texas State parks on Sunday.

The effort is to honor both active and retired military.

Get the details here, but notably camping and other activity fees still apply.

In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at #Texas State Parks will be waived for all visitors this Sunday, Nov. 10: https://t.co/aKYujZ3KAU#VeteransDay #TxStateParks pic.twitter.com/0mvP4JVvj0 — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) November 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.