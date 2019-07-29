This is not a drill! Torchy's Taco to give free tacos at grand opening of West U community location

Torchy's Taco/ Facebook

HOUSTON - We all know Houstonians love their tacos -- so listen up!

Torcy's Taco is inviting the community to enjoy free tacos, green chili queso, drinks and entertainment for the grand opening of its West University Place location at 5537 Weslayan Street on Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Everyone knows that Houstonians love tacos – and we’re excited to expand our footprint into the West U community,” said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “While we’re growing rapidly throughout the Southwest, Texas is our home state, and we look forward to bringing even more Damn Good tacos to Houston.”

The restaurant will also feature a full-service bar where guests can enjoy draft beer and signature cocktails.

Those who can't make the grand opening have a chance to win free tacos on Aug. 14.

It will the 55th Torchy's Taco location to open in Texas.

For information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.