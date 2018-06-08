This is how the world is reacting, saying good-bye to Anthony Bourdain

HOUSTON - The world is reeling again from the apparent suicide of a star.

Acclaimed chef and travel star Anthony Bourdain has died. He was 61.

CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

Here are some of the reactions from chefs, stars and travelers the world over following his death, just days after the suicide of fashion mogul Kate Spade:

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255. — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain ❤️ Prayers for his loved ones. — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 8, 2018

Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

We learned so much from #AnthonyBourdain he opened our eyes to places many of us could never see and tastes we could only imagine. Another reminder of the private pain that can accompany the most celebrated of lives RIP — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain and I first met in 2006. I was with the Marines evacuating Americans from Lebanon during the war. He and his crew were among them. He recounted years later suddenly coming across CNN in a warzone. We both laughed happily. #AnthonyBourdain — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) June 8, 2018

Irreverent. Inspiring. Irreplaceable.#AnthonyBourdain was innately the coolest person on the planet. 💔 pic.twitter.com/V103RT6QWn — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) June 8, 2018

You took us to #partsunknown and changed the I thought about travel and food. There'll never be another one like you. Gone too soon...rest in peace Anthony Bourdain. #AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/jQCVEZKb5B — Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) June 8, 2018

As a band that has travelled the world for the past 20 plus years Anthony Bourdain has shown us the light in so many ways. We will miss him very much. RIP #anthonybourdain pic.twitter.com/eVVh9rNku3 — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) June 8, 2018

Man RIP #AnthonyBourdain.

He constantly reminded to not just sit down and eat a meal with family and friends, but to actually share a meal with them and to enjoy the moment. Dining is everything. — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) June 8, 2018

