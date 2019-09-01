This is how politicians are reacting to the Odessa mass shooting

HOUSTON - At least five people were dead in West Texas after a man who was stopped by state troopers when his vehicle failed to signal a left turn opened fire and fled, shooting more than 20 people before he was killed by officers outside a movie theater, authorities said Saturday. Three law enforcement officers were among the injured.

Here's how politicians are reacting to the most recent shooting:

President Donald Trump:

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Gov. Greg Abbott: Growing frequency of shootings, terror attacks demands action.https://t.co/Q9TcAceDcA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Time's up, @SenateMajLdr. Let's vote on gun safety legislation NOW. Every day you wait, more tragedies happen.



Do something, Senator McConnell. America is done waiting for you. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 1, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke:

We don't know how many have been killed. We don't know the motivation. But here's what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden:

I'm heartbroken, sickened, & angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic.@DrBiden & I send our thoughts to those affected & thank our law enforcement who responded at great risk. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2019

