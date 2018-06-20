News

This is how McDonald's is celebrating National Selfie Day

By Jade Myers
McDonald's

HOUSTON - Toys in happy meals aren’t the only thing McDonald's is giving away this Thursday. 

On National Selfie Day, the fast food chain wants to help its customers take a mess-free selfie.

McDonald's is giving away free "Fryluses" and a foldable stand for your phone at more than 40 Houston area restaurants, while supplies last. 

What is a "Frylus"? We were wondering the same thing until we saw a picture of the giveaway item. It’s a selfie-taking stylus that resembles a McDonald’s French fry.

The first 50 guests who visit the participating locations will receive a free Frylus with the purchase of a quarter pounder burger.

These are the participating locations in the Houston area: 

Baytown  
7000 Garth Road
1770 Decker Drive, 

Crosby  
13770 FM 2100

Houston  
17250 FM 249
12085 Veterans Memorial Drive
12614 Tomball Parkway
5800 S Gessner Road
6000 Richmond Avenue
1819 W Mount Houston Road
2303 HWY 6 S
1920 Wilcrest
1303 Gessner Road
1736 Wirt Rd
430 Uvalde  Drive
6924 Antoine Drive
808 Dallas Street
10777 Beechnut Street
5512 Bellaire Boulevard
10703 Westheimer
100 E Crosstimbers
6000 Gulf Freeway
8325 Broadway Street
8520 Bissonnet Street
12625 Westheimer Drive
8940 W Sam Houston Parkway
13882 S Post Oak
5414 Airline Drive
2017 S Main
11311 Fondren Road
6901 HWY 6

Humble  
8425 FM 1960 West
3110 FM 1960 West
152 W 1st Street

Katy  
22003 Katy Freeway 
1845 N Fry Road

Kingswood 
25669 Hwy 59 N 

Pasadena  
131 Pasadena Boulevard
1300 S Richey
3223 Spencer Highway 

Richmond  
7003 FM 14643  

Rosenberg  
24501 SW Freeway 

Spring  
21330 I 45 N
Fm 2920 at Kuykendahl 
7140 Louetta Road

McDonald’s collaborated with Instagram star Kirby Jenner on the Frylus promotion. 

 

