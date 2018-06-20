This is how McDonald's is celebrating National Selfie Day

HOUSTON - Toys in happy meals aren’t the only thing McDonald's is giving away this Thursday.

On National Selfie Day, the fast food chain wants to help its customers take a mess-free selfie.

McDonald's is giving away free "Fryluses" and a foldable stand for your phone at more than 40 Houston area restaurants, while supplies last.

What is a "Frylus"? We were wondering the same thing until we saw a picture of the giveaway item. It’s a selfie-taking stylus that resembles a McDonald’s French fry.

The first 50 guests who visit the participating locations will receive a free Frylus with the purchase of a quarter pounder burger.

These are the participating locations in the Houston area:

Baytown

7000 Garth Road

1770 Decker Drive,

Crosby

13770 FM 2100

Houston

17250 FM 249

12085 Veterans Memorial Drive

12614 Tomball Parkway

5800 S Gessner Road

6000 Richmond Avenue

1819 W Mount Houston Road

2303 HWY 6 S

1920 Wilcrest

1303 Gessner Road

1736 Wirt Rd

430 Uvalde Drive

6924 Antoine Drive

808 Dallas Street

10777 Beechnut Street

5512 Bellaire Boulevard

10703 Westheimer

100 E Crosstimbers

6000 Gulf Freeway

8325 Broadway Street

8520 Bissonnet Street

12625 Westheimer Drive

8940 W Sam Houston Parkway

13882 S Post Oak

5414 Airline Drive

2017 S Main

11311 Fondren Road

6901 HWY 6

Humble

8425 FM 1960 West

3110 FM 1960 West

152 W 1st Street

Katy

22003 Katy Freeway

1845 N Fry Road

Kingswood

25669 Hwy 59 N

Pasadena

131 Pasadena Boulevard

1300 S Richey

3223 Spencer Highway

Richmond

7003 FM 14643

Rosenberg

24501 SW Freeway

Spring

21330 I 45 N

Fm 2920 at Kuykendahl

7140 Louetta Road



McDonald’s collaborated with Instagram star Kirby Jenner on the Frylus promotion.

