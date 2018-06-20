This is how McDonald's is celebrating National Selfie Day

HOUSTON - Toys in happy meals aren’t the only thing McDonald's is giving away this Thursday.
On National Selfie Day, the fast food chain wants to help its customers take a mess-free selfie.
McDonald's is giving away free "Fryluses" and a foldable stand for your phone at more than 40 Houston area restaurants, while supplies last.
What is a "Frylus"? We were wondering the same thing until we saw a picture of the giveaway item. It’s a selfie-taking stylus that resembles a McDonald’s French fry.
The first 50 guests who visit the participating locations will receive a free Frylus with the purchase of a quarter pounder burger.
These are the participating locations in the Houston area:
Baytown
7000 Garth Road
1770 Decker Drive,
Crosby
13770 FM 2100
Houston
17250 FM 249
12085 Veterans Memorial Drive
12614 Tomball Parkway
5800 S Gessner Road
6000 Richmond Avenue
1819 W Mount Houston Road
2303 HWY 6 S
1920 Wilcrest
1303 Gessner Road
1736 Wirt Rd
430 Uvalde Drive
6924 Antoine Drive
808 Dallas Street
10777 Beechnut Street
5512 Bellaire Boulevard
10703 Westheimer
100 E Crosstimbers
6000 Gulf Freeway
8325 Broadway Street
8520 Bissonnet Street
12625 Westheimer Drive
8940 W Sam Houston Parkway
13882 S Post Oak
5414 Airline Drive
2017 S Main
11311 Fondren Road
6901 HWY 6
Humble
8425 FM 1960 West
3110 FM 1960 West
152 W 1st Street
Katy
22003 Katy Freeway
1845 N Fry Road
Kingswood
25669 Hwy 59 N
Pasadena
131 Pasadena Boulevard
1300 S Richey
3223 Spencer Highway
Richmond
7003 FM 14643
Rosenberg
24501 SW Freeway
Spring
21330 I 45 N
Fm 2920 at Kuykendahl
7140 Louetta Road
McDonald’s collaborated with Instagram star Kirby Jenner on the Frylus promotion.
So stoked to share my hamburger fashion film! You guys ever sit in your car and try to take a selfie but your hands are messy from the new 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder from @McDonalds? And then you drop your phone and it gets stuck in between the seat and the center console, never to be seen again? Well, you're in luck cause I’m now the friggin face of a french fry stylus... the FRYLUS! Literally the only way to take selfies while eating your Quarter Pounder on #NationalSelfieDay 6/21. You want one? Check Frylus.com. :) #LinkInBio #CleanScreen #NoMoreDroppedPhones #CantEvenImagineAllTheStuffThatsLostInBetweenMyCarSeats #FreshBeef #ad
