Selena celebrated again: This is the last Stripes cup -- this year -- for the 'Queen of Tejano'

HOUSTON - Selena, the “Queen of Tejano,” will never be forgotten, and there’s another cup from the gas station Stripes celebrating the late star's legacy.

After the success of the two limited-edition, limited release Selena cups last year, Stripes convenience stores has released three more cups featuring Selena Quintanilla.

The first cup design, "Queen of Cumbia" features a retro pop art look and black and white sketch of Selena. The second cup featured a rose design, and the third, released Wednesday, features the likeness of the star with purple accent colors.

The cups hold either hot or cold beverages and are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

Stripes’ 2019 cups will be sold for $3.99 each at participating stores in Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.

All three designs will be available to purchase as a set at Fiesta de la Flor in Corpus Christi, Texas – April 12 and 13, while supplies last at the Laredo Taco Company food trailer at Stripes La Plaza. There is a limit of two sets per person.

Quintanilla was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club's president, in 1995.

