Thieves use new technology to store stolen credit card info

HOUSTON - While Fuze cards are meant to be convenient for customers, they're also giving crooks new ways to exploit victims.

An undercover officer with Katy Police said, "We're still trying to learn and keep up to date with these cards that are coming out."

Undercover officers in Katy who recently busted a fuel theft and card skimmer ring said they also came across the Fuze card. They said as technology continues to evolve, so do the criminals.

"It's always advancing and we're always trying to keep up with this. This is out there right now, this type of technology is out there," the officer said.

The Fuze card is Bluetooth enabled and is designed to digitally store as many as 30 credit cards, debit cards or even gift cards.

The trouble is that high-tech thieves see it as an opportunity to load them up with all of the information they've stolen from others.

"The suspects are going away from carrying their re-encoded or cloned gift cards," the officer said.

While it may be the method crooks are using now, law enforcement is also putting them on notice that they're doing their homework and are looking for them.

"We're still trying to read up on it and learn about it. This is something that we are just now seeing here," the officer said.

