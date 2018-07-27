Thieves target vehicles in Cypress neighborhood

CYPRESS, Texas - Residents in a Cypress subdivision reported several car break-ins to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Residents woke up and discovered that items were missing from their cars. Several caught thieves on their surveillance video.

"I walked into my driveway, I put my stuff down and I saw my center console open, and I said, 'Yup, it happened,'" said Rob Trigg. Trigg, who lives in the subdivision, found that his truck had been ransacked early Friday morning.

"This door was a little bit cracked and so was this one," Trigg said.

Trigg said his 9 mm handgun had been stolen from his vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Friday. He looked at his surveillance video and posted it on Facebook.

"There were several neighbors who said, 'It happened to us,'" Trigg posted on Facebook.

Dozens of neighbors commented on the post, saying they had seen or known of neighbors whose items had been stolen after thieves had broken into their cars.

"Probably about 2 a.m., in the morning," said Bullet Fenske, who looked through his surveillance video and saw that multiple people tried to break into his car and his neighbors' cars. "I decided to check my cameras and just saw that they had been up and down our streets and just checking car doors, looking for unlocked car doors. He took a gun from one of our neighbors, so we're on high alert."

"It happened around 2:11 in the morning," said Mark Barniski. He said that, on his surveillance video, he saw multiple people trying car doors. He said his daughter was missing change.

"I'm having an extra security camera installed," Barniski said.

All of the neighbors said that, after the incidents, their car doors were left slightly open. Deputy constables said they need help in identifying potential suspects. They're also reminding people to lock their doors.

