Thieves target Midtown salon

HOUSTON - A Midtown business lost hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise and equipment after multiple thieves broke in on the same night.

It wasn’t quite the way Bishops Cut and Color in Midtown wanted to celebrate one month of being in business.

"The drawer ... now we keep it empty on top of the counter so now it’s telling them that we do not have money in here," said Andrea Lightfoot, operations manager.

Several days ago, Lightfoot noticed the lower glass window to the shop was broken.

WATCH: Barber shop burglary surveillance video

"We thought someone just drove by and threw a rock or shot a gun or something," she said.

It was actually multiple people breaking in, one at a time. Surveillance video inside the shop showed at least three men crawling in and out.

"The first one was probably a pro. He was much more sly than the two after that. He tapped the bottom window, came in and stayed on the floor the whole time," Lightfoot said. "Like just wiggles his way around the floor."

After scooting his way toward the cash register, Lightfoot said, he made off with their $1,000 POS system, since the cash drawers were empty.

That man left and a second guy slid through the same hole. He stuffed his bag and then his pants. The weight of the hair tools was so heavy he couldn't keep his jeans up.

"The second person went and told his friend and then they came back. They were on one of the red rental bicycles," Lightfoot said.

Sliding through the small space made the thieves thirsty. One of them stole beer.

"Our entire fridge was taken," Lightfoot said.

Another man wiped the shelves clean, taking off with T-shirts and hair products before slithering out of the hole from which he came.

"They must have needed the things more than we did. We’re just trying to stay safe going forward," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said if the thieves really needed something, all they had to do was ask. The salon gives to charities often.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.