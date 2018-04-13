Thieves target flood victims in Meyerland

HOUSTON - For Becky Galli and her family, recovering from Hurricane Harvey has meant trying times.

Nearly 4 1/2 feet of water flooded their home in the storm.

Fast-forward almost seven months later, and the past few days have also been difficult to deal with for the family after thieves targeted their home.

"It's just hard to figure out how to process the operation. It's a slow process," Galli said. "It's definitely another setback among the many."

Displaced by the storm and in the middle of renovations, the family was targeted by thieves who broke in and stole all their new appliances.

"It's very sad. This is our family home and we just really want to get through the worst -- not the other side, but you just keep taking steps back, you know?" Galli said.

The family said the thieves made off with more than $5,000 worth of appliances and their contractor's tools worth just as much.

Residents in the area said they've also heard of other similar cases in their neighborhood.

"It's like an invasion of privacy after you've been through a horrible ordeal and it's just devastating," Linda Friedberg, a neighbor, said.

"I think the main thing that we lost is a bit of spirit and the move-in date that we had in mind," Galli said.

The Gallis have since installed security cameras on their property and are alerting other neighbors to be on the lookout.

They want to thieves to know they're not welcome in their neighborhood.

"You know, there's a special place for folks that would kick people when they're down," Galli said.

