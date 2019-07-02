Thieves steal man's tools, phone from garage in broad daylight

Mike Ennor said the two men seen in this photo stole tools and a phone from his garage while he was doing yard work on June 30, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man said he wants justice after his belongings were taken from his garage in broad daylight last weekend.

Mike Ennor said he left his garage door open while he finished up yard work around his Crosby-area home Sunday morning.

"I feel like I’ve been violated," he said.

He said that while he worked in the backyard, two men slipped into his garage.

Ennor's neighbor's surveillance cameras recorded the men.

"They walked into my garage (as seen in) my neighbor's video, parked in front of his house two separate times, loaded up bags with Dewalt tools and you see them exit with my bag and iPhone," Ennor said.

Ennor said he believed that he was targeted because it was early in the morning and his was one of the only garage doors open on the street.

“I guess I have to shut my garage door (while) mowing my lawn or put a pistol on," he said.

He said he didn't realize his things were missing until a short while later. He said he thinks the thieves may have been going after his dirt bikes.

Instead, they got away with his drills and other tools.

"My daughter says, ‘Dad, your drills are gone.' And I was heartbroken because I just replaced them because they were stolen last year in August in Dallas on a job site," he said.

Ennor is a former Marine and said many of his neighbors are former military members and members of law enforcement. He said the entire neighborhood is on high alert.

"I hope they find you first, dudes. You’re really known on this street. So I’ll just leave it at that," he said.

