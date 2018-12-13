Thieves steal ATV from Spring Branch storage unit, owner says

HOUSTON - They are a couple of thieves who appear to know what they're doing.

In surveillance video, they are seen patiently taking an hour to use a torch to cut through a fence, chains and locks to steal an all-terrain vehicle.

"It's a huge emotional blow to feel a bit violated that someone's taken your stuff," Jesse Gracia, of Spring Branch, said.

Gracia is the rightful owner of the ATV and the trailer it was connected to.

The property was inside a storage facility on the 2500 block of Hollister Road near Kempwood Drive in Spring Branch. They weren't for show. Gracia frequently used them as an avid hunter and fisherman.

"The ATV was critical in being able to use it on the deer lease," he said. "To do various tasks and also for duck hunting."

The men actually broke into the storage unit next to Gracia's and cut through into his. One man acted as a lookout while another -- with a very distinct tattoo on the back of his neck -- painstakingly used the torch to cut away the lock and eventually steal Gracia's property.

Gracia hopes this video helps catch the men and get back his property so he can resume his favorite pastime.

"It's a huge blow," he said. "It's huge financially, it's huge morally, and especially right now, during the holiday season, there's already a lot of pressure on people's pocketbooks."

The burglary and theft took place around 3 a.m. Nov. 30. The trailer and ATV have a combined value of $7,500.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Houston police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.