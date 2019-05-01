Thieves steal $2,300 worth of video games from Sugar Land Walmart, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police said two men stole more than $2,000 worth of video games from a Walmart in Sugar Land last month.

The two men are seen on surveillance video loading up 56 video games, worth $2,300, in a shopping cart at the Walmart on State Highway 6, police said.

Police said an employee noticed a cabinet appeared to be empty, so workers reviewed surveillance video.

The video shows the men enter the store around 3:15 a.m., walk to the electronics department, use a key to open a display case, fill backpacks with video games and leave the store without paying.

According to police, "both men were black. One was 40 to 50 years old; about 180 to 200 pounds; and wearing a dark shirt, pants and shoes. He had a balding head and a mustache. The other man was about 25 to 35 years old and wearing a white or gray hoodie, black pants, dark tennis shoes and a black do-rag on his head."

Cameras outside the store showed the men arrive and leave in separate vehicles, police said. One vehicle was a four-door, cream Buick Lacrosse, and the other was a silver Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.