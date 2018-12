HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for people involved in a "smash and grab" case at the entrance to the Baylor Medical Center Building.

It occurred around 3 a.m. in the 6600 block of Main Street near Dryden Road, when a silver pickup truck backed into the building, grabbed an ATM and loaded it into the back of the truck and took off.

Police are searching for the truck.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.