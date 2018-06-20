Thieves shoot at security guard, steal ATM from west Houston hotel, police say

HOUSTON - Four masked gunmen are on the run after shooting at a security guard at a west Houston hotel Wednesday.

Police said a security guard tried to stop the group of men as they stormed into the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in the 10600 block of Katy Freeway. According to police, one of the men shot at the guard, punched him and then forced him to the ground.

The security guard was not injured.

The men took the ATM and fled the hotel in a pickup truck, police said.

Police said this is the second time in a month an ATM has been stolen from the hotel.

