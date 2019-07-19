Thieves roam around Pearland neighborhoods in U-Haul truck

KPRC

HOUSTON - Two thieves are roaming around Pearland neighborhoods in a U-Haul truck and the truck has been spotted in at least two different thefts.

What's going on?

A man and woman are riding around in a U-Haul truck stealing packages off of porches in Pearland.

It appears that the duo is following the delivery trucks to homes in the Oakbrook Estates and Clear Creek Park subdivisions, then stealing the deliveries.

Pearland Pair Pilfering Porch Packages... KPRC2 Joel Eisenbaum on TV with story at 6p. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, 19 July 2019

Why now?

This happens all the time, but these two crooks, in particular, maybe taking advantage of Amazon "Prime Day" deliveries.

Do we know who they are?

Not yet. But neither the man nor the woman appears to be worried about showing their faces. If you recognize them, you are urged to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100 or use this web page.

How can I protect myself?

Neighbors who agree to pick up each other's packages when they seem them unattended, seem to have success in thwarting this type of crime.

Think about alternate delivery locations, like work, if possible. The "Your Orders" section of Amazon.com allows consumers to set specific delivery locations/instructions.

