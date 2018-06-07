Thieves ram truck into west Houston Apple store

HOUSTON - Police are looking for thieves who robbed an Apple store Thursday in west Houston.

Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to the store in the 4000 block of Westheimer Road in the Apple Highland Village area.

Investigators said the thieves rammed a Ford F-250 into the side of the building. Though the truck did not go through the glass wall, a door that was missing appeared to be the way they got in.

It is unclear what was taken.

The thieves fled the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.