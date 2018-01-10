Thieves get truck stuck in southwest Houston gas station in failed ATM theft

HOUSTON - Police are searching for the would-be thieves who slammed a truck into a southwest Houston gas station on Wednesday.

Police said that around 3:30 a.m. the clerk at the Shell station in the 1600 block of South Loop saw a truck slam into the front of the business. Three masked men got out and tried to take the ATM, police said. The men ran after realizing the truck was stuck in the building and they couldn't get the machine, according to police.

No one was injured during the break-in.

