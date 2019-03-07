Thieves follow delivery driver, steal packages, officials say

HOUSTON - A brightly dressed thief was caught on camera stealing packages from front porches in west Houston, according to authorities.

He took recently delivered packages from two homes in the area, authorities said.

Officials said the man and an accomplice appear to have been following a delivery truck through the neighborhood.

The man was seen on video approaching a home in the 400 block of Lakeside Estates on Feb. 25 around 3 p.m. He was seen wearing a black-and-white BMW motorcycle jacket and bright blue pants with gray tennis shoes, officials said.

Around 4:30 p.m. the same afternoon, the man was seen stealing a package from a home less than 2 miles away, in the 10900 block of Overbrook Lane, according to officials. He was wearing the same jacket, but had changed into bright red pants and white Nike sandals, officials said.

The man is described by authorities as being about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a slim build. He is black and has short black hair with distinct yellow highlights on the top of his head.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact authorities by calling 281-463-6666.

