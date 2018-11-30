Thief steals packages from doorstep in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Texas - A man walked up to a doorstep in Bellaire and grabbed three packages, and the whole thing was captured on video.

This so-called porch pirate incident happened Wednesday on Locust Street.

The packages contained a backpack and two sets of headphones, that totaled about $340.

The video on the porch was captured by a Ring doorbell."

A neighbor's camera captured video from another vantage point of the car the man took off in.

The homeowner says he filed a report on the theft with the Bellaire Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.