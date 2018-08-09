Thief steals items worth more than $94K from Sugar Land family's home, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police are asking the public for help in identifying a man seen on a home surveillance camera stealing nearly $100,000 worth of items from a home in Sugar Land.

Police said the man is seen on camera at a house in the 2700 block of Cotton Stock Drive on Aug. 5 around 1 p.m.

The homeowner told police that his son left the house around 12:45 p.m. and, when he returned around 2:20 p.m., he found doors open and property scattered around the house.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Sugar Land home burglary

Police said jewelry, electronics, money, a purse and other items, worth more than $94,000, were missing from the master bedroom.

The home's surveillance camera captured video of a man entering the house around 12:50 p.m. and leaving around 1:15 p.m.

Police described the man as being tall and light-skinned and said he was wearing a baseball cap, a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the burglary is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

