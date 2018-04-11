Thief steals $1,500 from Cypress tattoo shop

HOUSTON - A man who robbed a Cypress business was caught in the act on the store's surveillance cameras.

The owner of the tattoo shop can't be sure, but said he thinks the crook is the same person responsible for a break-in at Artistic Impressions Tattoo Studio on Mueschke Road in August, just after Hurricane Harvey hit southeast Texas.

"In the video, you can see that he had gone straight for the cash box," owner Tyler Turnbull said. "He didn't hesitate, didn't look around. He seemed to know where to go."

The thief doesn't take long. On Sunday around 4 a.m., after breaking the front door with a rock, he's inside for less than two minutes. He uses what looks like a smartphone as a flashlight. After using his hands to break into the shop's drop box, he searches the front desk for more loot. He's able to get away with about $1,500.

"It kind of set us back financially," Turnbull said. "The first time around, we had already cleaned out the box that he took, so this time he got lucky."

Turnbull's fear is that the thief will get even bolder and strike again.

"I'm starting to feel like he's just confident to hit us whenever," Turnbull said. "I'd hate for us to be here when it happens again, so it'd be nice to kind of put an end to that chapter."

Turnbull is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the burglar.

