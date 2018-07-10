'They were trying to kill us': Victims recall horrifying moments from viral shooting video

CONVERSE, Texas - Three victims who survived a barrage of gunfire after discovering men lurking in a backyard say the men weren't trying to scare them off with the gunfire, they were trying to kill them.

One of the victims – whom KPRC sister station KSAT is not naming out of concern for their safety – captured the terrifying incident on video.

One of the victims said she and another friend were dropping their friend off at her home around 4 a.m. Sunday after hanging out.

When the trio pulled into the driveway of the home in the 8300 block of Jaybrook Drive, they spotted two men hiding in the trees and bushes.

The now-viral video shared Sunday shows one man crouching behind a tree and another hiding behind a bush, but when the pair realize they've been spotted, the men stand up and begin walking toward the car.

Shortly after someone in the vehicle calls police, gunfire is heard on the video.

The men shot out the tires on the car, but they were able to drive to a neighbor's house.

The women said the gunmen got into a car and began following them while still shooting at the car.

"It wasn't like they tried scaring us away, they were trying to kill us," one of the victims told KSAT.

For the full story, watch the video below and go to KSAT’s report.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.