These Selena cups from Stripes make our hearts go 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom'

HOUSTON - Selena, the “Queen of Tejano,” will never be forgotten – primarily because we’re celebrating her with cups, bags, a festival, a children’s book, a TV show, a Google Doodle, and now, cups again. But bidi bidi bom bom, she’s still in our hearts -- and we’ll take it all!

After the success of the two limited-edition, limited release Selena cups last year, Stripes convenience stores are releasing three more cups featuring Selena Quintanilla.

2019 Stripes Selena Commemorative Cups! QUEEN OF CUMBIA FANS! Our first of three NEW Selena Commemorative Cups are coming soon! Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. to get yours. Only at participating Stripes® stores, while supplies last. Limit 2 per person, por favor! P.S. You can get in line as early as 8am! #SelenaStripesCup Learn more at: (stripesstores.com/selena) Posted by Stripes on Friday, February 15, 2019

The first cup design, "Queen of Cumbia" features a retro pop art look and black and white sketch of Selena. The cups hold either hot or cold beverages and are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

Stripes’ 2019 cups will be sold for $3.99 each at participating stores in Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.

Stripes notes that each participating store will direct its customers to form a line in a designated area outside of the store at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and no camping on the lots will be allowed inside or outside Stripes premises prior to 8 a.m.

All three designs will be available to purchase as a set at Fiesta de la Flor in Corpus Christi, Texas – April 12 and 13, while supplies last at the Laredo Taco Company food trailer at Stripes La Plaza. There is a limit of two sets per person.

Quintanilla was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club's president, in 1995.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.