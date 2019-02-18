These Selena cups from Stripes make our hearts go 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom'

HOUSTON - Selena, the “Queen of Tejano,” will never be forgotten – primarily because we’re celebrating her with cups, bags, a festival, a children’s book, a TV show, a Google Doodle, and now, cups again. But bidi bidi bom bom, she’s still in our hearts -- and we’ll take it all!
After the success of the two limited-edition, limited release Selena cups last year, Stripes convenience stores are releasing three more cups featuring Selena Quintanilla.
The first cup design, "Queen of Cumbia" features a retro pop art look and black and white sketch of Selena. The cups hold either hot or cold beverages and are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA-free.
Stripes’ 2019 cups will be sold for $3.99 each at participating stores in Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.
Stripes notes that each participating store will direct its customers to form a line in a designated area outside of the store at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and no camping on the lots will be allowed inside or outside Stripes premises prior to 8 a.m.
All three designs will be available to purchase as a set at Fiesta de la Flor in Corpus Christi, Texas – April 12 and 13, while supplies last at the Laredo Taco Company food trailer at Stripes La Plaza. There is a limit of two sets per person.
Quintanilla was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club's president, in 1995.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.