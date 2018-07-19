These are the Texas hot weather memes you need to weather the weather

HOUSTON - It's July, Texas. That means the blistering heat is here to stay probably through October.
But that doesn't mean you have to get down about it.
Enjoy some fun memes to help you grin and bear it -- and pray that your air-conditioning doesn't go out.
Oh, the childhood memories in a #texassummer! This will burn your biscuits! #yall https://t.co/BtwBR3OPx6 pic.twitter.com/1RjLKCPu44 — Kasey Bell (@ShakeUpLearning) July 6, 2018
I mean, what are you supposed to do with this? #TexasSummer pic.twitter.com/iMZRyYCTxL — Mikey in DFW (@MDWDFW) July 19, 2018
Umm.... car? Are you ok??? #TexasSummer pic.twitter.com/702D3bSaFt — ST★RLIGHT_Kaleigh🌠 (@khard123) July 18, 2018
You know when you open the oven to check on your food and that hot air rushes out and warms/half melts your face and you wonder if you lost half an eyebrow? Yeah that's what it feels like walking outside. And I haven't even gotten to my car. #TexasSummer — Jenn C (@sailorjurai108) July 18, 2018
Well went out shopping & I think the heat tried to kill me. I'm wiped out & have a killer headache. #TexasSummer pic.twitter.com/U8Dqz0HPwd — Lynndy🍍 (@LynndyShella) July 18, 2018
Hey @jasoncisneroz , I realized I didn’t take a picture of us in patrol today. That’s ok. I found this gif that is a pretty accurate representation of our afternoon #TexasSummer pic.twitter.com/dXzanGm4D5 — Angela Douglas (@adouglas_0298) July 19, 2018
Texas, we’ve officially entered two-shower-a-day season. #texassummer pic.twitter.com/ml9UyHTkjB — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) May 29, 2018
Dear God, thank you for air conditioning. Amen. #texassummer #txwx pic.twitter.com/tvDV2awrY5 — David Hansen (@rev_david) June 28, 2013
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.