These are the Texas hot weather memes you need to weather the weather

HOUSTON - It's July, Texas. That means the blistering heat is here to stay probably through October.

But that doesn't mean you have to get down about it.

Enjoy some fun memes to help you grin and bear it -- and pray that your air-conditioning doesn't go out.

I mean, what are you supposed to do with this? #TexasSummer pic.twitter.com/iMZRyYCTxL — Mikey in DFW (@MDWDFW) July 19, 2018

You know when you open the oven to check on your food and that hot air rushes out and warms/half melts your face and you wonder if you lost half an eyebrow? Yeah that's what it feels like walking outside. And I haven't even gotten to my car. #TexasSummer — Jenn C (@sailorjurai108) July 18, 2018

Well went out shopping & I think the heat tried to kill me. I'm wiped out & have a killer headache. #TexasSummer pic.twitter.com/U8Dqz0HPwd — Lynndy🍍 (@LynndyShella) July 18, 2018

Hey @jasoncisneroz , I realized I didn’t take a picture of us in patrol today. That’s ok. I found this gif that is a pretty accurate representation of our afternoon #TexasSummer pic.twitter.com/dXzanGm4D5 — Angela Douglas (@adouglas_0298) July 19, 2018

😎😂😎#weathermemes #irishsummer #heatwave #irishheatwave A post shared by Funky Fayre (@funky_fayre) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

