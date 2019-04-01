These are 'Selena' movie screenings with unexpected perks honoring the 'Queen of Tejano'

HOUSTON - Alamo Drafthouse will host two special screenings of “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez, on April 11 and, on the late "Queen of Tejano" star's birthday -- April 16 -- at the LaCenterra Houston location.

Both screenings will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The theater says it will provide themed props to use during the film, including a lyric sheet to make it easier to sing along to the movie.

A pre-show for each screening will feature Selena music videos and rare, hard-to-find interviews, according to Alamo Drafthouse.

Twenty-four years ago today, the world lost the one and only Selena Quintanilla-Perez. We hope you'll join us in celebrating her life and legacy on April 11th and on her birthday April 16th. At each screening there'll be a chance for you to win a DVD of "Selena Live! - The Last Concert", her last concert at the Houston Astrodome in 1995. Tickets: https://drafthouse.com/houston/show/selena-movie-party Posted by Alamo Drafthouse Houston on Sunday, March 31, 2019

The screenings are limited to people aged 18 and up. Children ages 6 and up will be allowed with an adult, and no children under the age of 6 is permitted.

Selena Quintanilla Perez, the "Queen of Tejano," was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club.

