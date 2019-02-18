These are the most pothole-ridden roads in Houston, according to KPRC viewers

HOUSTON - Houston has potholes, but where are the most pock-marked streets in the city? KPRC2 viewers weighed in on social media and we picked up on some definite street and road themes.
Here are some of the most mentioned streets in Houston for pothole sightings.
Some viewers mentioned damage to their wheels and other vehicle parts as a result of driving on some of these roads:
Antoine Drive
Bellaire Boulevard
Beechnut Street
Bissonnet Street
Briar Forest Drive
Brittmoore Road
Clinton Drive
Dairy Ashford Street
Eldridge Road
Fondren Road
Gellhorn Road
Gessner Road
Greens Road
Kirkwood Road
Memorial Drive
Miles Street
Mills Road
Mykawa Road
Oates Road
Richmond Avenue (This was a particular favorite for our viewers.)
Rittenhouse Street
20th Street in the Heights
Westheimer Road
Wilcrest Drive
Windfern Road
