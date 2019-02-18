These are the most pothole-ridden roads in Houston, according to KPRC viewers

HOUSTON - Houston has potholes, but where are the most pock-marked streets in the city? KPRC2 viewers weighed in on social media and we picked up on some definite street and road themes.

Here are some of the most mentioned streets in Houston for pothole sightings.

Some viewers mentioned damage to their wheels and other vehicle parts as a result of driving on some of these roads:

Antoine Drive

Bellaire Boulevard

Beechnut Street

Bissonnet Street

Briar Forest Drive

Brittmoore Road

Clinton Drive

Dairy Ashford Street

Eldridge Road

Fondren Road

Gellhorn Road

Gessner Road

Greens Road

Kirkwood Road

Memorial Drive

Miles Street

Mills Road

Mykawa Road

Oates Road

Richmond Avenue (This was a particular favorite for our viewers.)

Rittenhouse Street

20th Street in the Heights

Westheimer Road

Wilcrest Drive

Windfern Road

