These are the local garage, yard, rummage, junk sales to start your spring off right

HOUSTON - Springtime is here and that means attacking that pile of junk growing in the garage or the attic, or, if you’re a new homeowner, a growing family, or a collector, accumulating a little more.

But where do you go to give back to your community and get the freshest stock of stuff? The local thrift store is a great place to start, but if you’d like to change of pace this spring, here are a few sales in our community that are underway or soon will be.

If you have a community-oriented sale coming up, leave the information in our comments.

Luxury Garage Sale

Open through April 15, 2018

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

2005-B West Gray St

Houston, TX 77019

Shop hand-selected picks from our new and consignment inventory featuring designer and high-end contemporary brands.

Riverstone Spring Garage Sale

Saturday, April 7, 2018

8 a.m.- 11 a.m.

The Club at Riverstone

18353 University Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas 77479

Bargain hunters, rejoice! It's time for another mega garage sale in Riverstone. Show up early for coffee, donuts and the best selection.

League City Community Garage Sale

Saturday, April 7

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hometown Heroes Park

1001 E League City Parkway (Hwy 96), League City, Texas

Turn someone else's clutter into your treasure! Come out and browse those items that have been lurking in someone's garage, attic, storage shed or closet and while you're at it explore the many boutiques, antique and resale shops located in Bay Area Houston.

First Colony Community Association

Community Garage Sale

Saturday, April 14, 2018

7 a.m. -11 a.m.

Aquatic Center Pool parking lot

4350 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land

(rain date April 28th)

Space is limited. Each space is two standard parking spaces and costs $25 per space. Spaces reserved after April 6th will be $30 per space. Go to www.firstcolony.org under Parks and Rec and click on Special Events/Community Wide Garage Sale to print out a form to reserve your space or register online by clicking on the link listed. You can also reserve your space by calling 281-634-9555.

If you have extra items upon completion of the event that are acceptable for donation, Penny Wise Resale Center for Fort Bend County Women’s Center will be available with a truck to accept items. Accepted donations are lightly used furniture, appliances, clothing, and household items.

Don’t want to sell but love to shop? Then this is the perfect place to come! This is an easy way to find bargains without driving from neighborhood to neighborhood looking for garage sales and wasting gas. Here you will find housefuls of items for sale in one place.

Flea by Night

Saturday, April 21, 2018

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Whether you are a bargain hunter or an eco-sensitive collector dedicated to repurposing and reusing, seek and find at Discovery Green Flea by Night while enjoying light bites and local entertainment. With the planning expertise of Project for Public Spaces and our new friends at Brooklyn Flea, Discovery Green Flea is the place to see (buy and eat) and be seen. The event is free to attend and open to the public.



Galveston County Trade Days 2018

Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Inc.

#10 Jack Brooks Park, Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563

Free admission

Popular boutiques, specialty shops, artists, artisans, small businesses and antique dealers alongside community garage sellers and traders. Get your Free Admission tickets now and save the date!

Galveston County Trade Days is proudly brought to you by The Gypsy Rose Market!

Worth traveling and waiting for:

Le Garage Sale

August 25-26, 2018

Sat. Aug. 25: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

*VIP Pre Shop: Sat. 10 a.m.-11a.m.

Sun. Aug. 26: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Palmer Events Center

900 Barton Springs Rd.

Austin, TX

$10 per day (Satuday/Sunday)

$20 VIP Pre Shop* (Sat. 10-11)

Tickets available at the door

Annual Pink Elephant Sale

Friday, October 19, 2018

Bayou City Event Center

This event features designer clothing, antiques and collectibles, bric-a-brac, accessories, shoes, and plant booth.



Fort Bend Parents of Multiples Garage Sale

Saturday in Fall 2018

Open to the public at 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 am

Members may begin shopping at 7:30 am.

A wide array of infant, toddler, child and adult clothing and shoes, as well as toys, strollers, other child and household items.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated, so be sure to share and keep for future reference. If you have an upcoming community sale, leave it in the comments and it may be added to this post.

