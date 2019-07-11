These are the most deadly and costliest storms to ever hit Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - As Tropical Storm Barry makes its way to the Louisiana coast, we’re taking a look at the deadliest and most costly storms that have impacted that area.
Here are the deadliest Hurricanes to hit Louisiana, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2011 report ““The deadliest, costliest, and most intense United states Tropical Cyclones from 1851 to 2010.”
1. Katrina, 2005
Location: Southeast Louisiana
Impact: Category 3 at landfall
Deaths:1,200
Damage: $108 Billion
2. Cheniere Caminada, Louisiana, 1893
Location: Southeast Louisiana
Impact: Category 4 at landfall
Deaths: 1,100-1,400
3. Last Island, Louisiana, 1856
Location: Southeast Louisiana
Impact: Category 4 at landfall
Deaths: 400
4. Grand Isle, Louisiana, 1909
Location: Southeast Louisiana
Impact: Category 3 at landfall
Deaths: 350
5. New Orleans, 1915
Location: Southeast Louisiana
Impact: Category 3 at landfall
Deaths: 275
6. Hurricane Betsy, South Florida & SE Louisiana (New Orleans), 1965
Location: Southeast Louisiana
Impact: Category 3 at landfall; storm surge caused extensive damage
Deaths: 75
7. SE Florida, SE Louisiana, Mississippi Hurricane, 1947
Impact: Category 4 at landfall
Deaths: 51
8. Lousiana Hurricane, 1860
Location: Southeast Louisiana
Impact: Category 2 at landfall
Deaths: 47
9. Hurricane Hilda, 1964
Location: South Central Louisiana
Impact: Category 3 at landfall
Deaths: 38
10. SW Louisiana hurricane, 1918
Location: Southwest Louisiana
Impact: Category 3 at landfall
Deaths: 34
Costliest hurricanes to hit Louisiana (Estimated damage not adjusted for inflation):
1. Katrina, 2005 ($108 Billion)
2. Gustav, 2008 ($4.6 Billion)
3. Juan, 1985 ($1.5 Billion)
4. Betsy, 1965 ($1.4 Billion)
5. Andrew, 1992 ($1 Billion)
