These are the most deadly and costliest storms to ever hit Louisiana

Here are some damage photos from 2006: A school bus was submerged in New Orleans East after Hurricane Katrina hit the area.

NEW ORLEANS - As Tropical Storm Barry makes its way to the Louisiana coast, we’re taking a look at the deadliest and most costly storms that have impacted that area.

Here are the deadliest Hurricanes to hit Louisiana, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2011 report ““The deadliest, costliest, and most intense United states Tropical Cyclones from 1851 to 2010.”

1. Katrina, 2005

Location: Southeast Louisiana

Impact: Category 3 at landfall

Deaths:1,200

Damage: $108 Billion

2. Cheniere Caminada, Louisiana, 1893

Location: Southeast Louisiana

Impact: Category 4 at landfall

Deaths: 1,100-1,400

3. Last Island, Louisiana, 1856

Location: Southeast Louisiana

Impact: Category 4 at landfall

Deaths: 400

4. Grand Isle, Louisiana, 1909

Location: Southeast Louisiana

Impact: Category 3 at landfall

Deaths: 350

5. New Orleans, 1915

Location: Southeast Louisiana

Impact: Category 3 at landfall

Deaths: 275

6. Hurricane Betsy, South Florida & SE Louisiana (New Orleans), 1965

Location: Southeast Louisiana

Impact: Category 3 at landfall; storm surge caused extensive damage

Deaths: 75

7. SE Florida, SE Louisiana, Mississippi Hurricane, 1947

Impact: Category 4 at landfall

Deaths: 51

8. Lousiana Hurricane, 1860

Location: Southeast Louisiana

Impact: Category 2 at landfall

Deaths: 47

9. Hurricane Hilda, 1964

Location: South Central Louisiana

Impact: Category 3 at landfall

Deaths: 38

10. SW Louisiana hurricane, 1918

Location: Southwest Louisiana

Impact: Category 3 at landfall

Deaths: 34

Costliest hurricanes to hit Louisiana (Estimated damage not adjusted for inflation):

1. Katrina, 2005 ($108 Billion)

2. Gustav, 2008 ($4.6 Billion)

3. Juan, 1985 ($1.5 Billion)

4. Betsy, 1965 ($1.4 Billion)

5. Andrew, 1992 ($1 Billion)



