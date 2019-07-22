These are the big-serving ice cream shops dishing up dessert in the Houston area

HOUSTON - Ice cream and Houston go hand-in-hand in the summer, but where are the best ice cream shops with the biggest servings in our fair city and its environs?
We asked and you answered. Here are the places area residents mentioned in alphabetical order.
We hope you get a chance to try someplace new, whether it’s a chain or local, family-run spot. Enjoy!
Aqua
9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036
“I love Aqua” -- Nioshi Shah
Blue Bell Creameries
1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833
“The Blue Bell factory gives you a big scoop for just a dollar.” -- maddog581pickett
Cloud 10 Creamery
Multiple locations
Cool Cow Creamery
609 Bradford Ave Unit 111, Kemah, Texas 77565
Dairy Queen
Multiple locations
Hank's Ice Cream
9291 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025
“Homemade, handmade, family run, with family recipes for decades!” -- Bre Durham
Hey Mikey's Ice Cream
Two locations
La King's Confectionery
2323 Strand St, Galveston, TX 77550
Ritter’s
3427 N. Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77449
Rollie’s Custard
3695 Kirby Dr. Ste. 123, Pearland, TX 77584
“Not really ice cream, but our favorite is Rollie’s Custard in Pearland!” -- Nevin Morales
Sweet Bribery
250 W 19th St Suite E, Houston, TX 77008
Tekila Ice Cream Shop
9420 Jensen Dr., Houston, Texas 77093
