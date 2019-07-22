These are the big-serving ice cream shops dishing up dessert in the Houston area

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Ice cream and Houston go hand-in-hand in the summer, but where are the best ice cream shops with the biggest servings in our fair city and its environs?

We asked and you answered. Here are the places area residents mentioned in alphabetical order.

We hope you get a chance to try someplace new, whether it’s a chain or local, family-run spot. Enjoy!



Aqua

9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036

“I love Aqua” -- Nioshi Shah

Blue Bell Creameries

1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833

“The Blue Bell factory gives you a big scoop for just a dollar.” -- maddog581pickett

Cloud 10 Creamery

Multiple locations

Cool Cow Creamery

609 Bradford Ave Unit 111, Kemah, Texas 77565

Dairy Queen

Multiple locations

Hank's Ice Cream

9291 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025

“Homemade, handmade, family run, with family recipes for decades!” -- Bre Durham

Hey Mikey's Ice Cream

Two locations

La King's Confectionery

2323 Strand St, Galveston, TX 77550

Ritter’s

3427 N. Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77449

Rollie’s Custard

3695 Kirby Dr. Ste. 123, Pearland, TX 77584

“Not really ice cream, but our favorite is Rollie’s Custard in Pearland!” -- Nevin Morales

Sweet Bribery

250 W 19th St Suite E, Houston, TX 77008

Tekila Ice Cream Shop

9420 Jensen Dr., Houston, Texas 77093

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.